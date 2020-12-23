Hackbridge estate residents show festive cheer for food banks

Residents at the Barratts housing development at New Mill Quarter in Hackbridge have been doing their bit to spread a bit of Christmas cheer, helping to collect hundreds of donated food items to give to local food banks.
The collections have been organised across four Barratt London developments in the capital, and they have collected nearly 50 boxes of food and other goods for distribution to food banks.
With the pandemic impacting so many families in the capital, every Barratt sales suite along with the regional offices were tasked with collecting dried goods from tinned beans to chocolate treats and toiletries.
Barratt sales director Pam Reardon said, “It’s been a difficult year for us all, but some find themselves in need owing to changed circumstances or reduced incomes due to restrictions.
“At Barratt London, we wanted to do something to show solidarity and support, we know foodbank usage is up and wanted to give something to those struggling this Christmas.”
