Restaurant and offices destroyed in blaze on George Street

Fire crews from 12 stations attended the blaze on George Street last night. Pic: LFB

Roads in the town centre and the tram line between East Croydon and Reeves Corner were closed this morning after a fire on George Street destroyed a restaurant and upstairs offices.

The blaze took more than 100 firefighters drawn from 15 fire engines around 11 hours to bring under control.

Emergency vehicles from 12 fire stations were called out at just before 4.30pm yesterday.

The London Fire Brigade remained on site until after the fire was under control at 3.41am today.

No injuries were reported.

The fire took place in commercial premises opposite the old Allders building and George Street tram stop.

The LFB state that the George Street fire was tackled ‘in difficult conditions’.Pic: LFB

It is believed to have started in the Saravana Bhavan restaurant on the ground floor of the three-storey building.

According to the LFB, “The fire also spread to the offices above on the first and second floors. The restaurant and offices above were completely destroyed by the fire and some of the adjacent buildings also suffered from smoke damage.

“Staff working at the restaurant left before the Brigade arrived and people in the neighbouring properties were moved as a precaution.”

Station Commander Jason Jones, said: “Firefighters worked hard to tackle the fire in difficult conditions. We used the drone to help us gain a better view of the fire from above.

“The town centre was cordoned off and the tram lines in the area were affected due to the smoke.”

Roads and tram routes remained closed this morning following the all-night blaze. Pic: LFB

Fire crews from Croydon, Woodside, Norbury, West Norwood, Forest Hill, Bromley, Wallington, Purley, Sutton, Addington, Mitcham and Beckenham fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

George Street (from Wellesley Road to Crown Hill) and Park Street were closed through the morning as a result of the fire.

Trams were not running between East Croydon and Reeves Corner.

The council was advising residents to “avoid the area if possible”.

 

