Online teachers offer to take stress out of home-schooling

If the prospect of another month or more of lockdown-enforced home-schooling for your primary-aged children fills you with dread, then an education services company may have some ideas which could help.

PlanBee has some ideas which can brighten up efforts for home-schooling

PlanBee was set up in 2009 by former primary school teachers to help other teachers with their workload. The resource hub contains prepared lessons that can be downloaded from its website, and they have now produced packs for parents struggling to home-school kids.

PlanBee’s new Learn at Home packs contain eight lessons with teacher-led videos, lesson plans, slideshow presentations and printable worksheets. Children can learn about everything from forensic science to Italian culture, women’s suffrage and cookery.

“We hope these packs will take some of the pressure off parents who are new to home-schooling,” said PlanBee’s Oli Ryan.

“They’re designed specifically for mums and dads, so there’s no educational jargon. Educating your children at home can seem a pretty daunting prospect, but with these packs, we think we’re helping with the heavy lifting.

“We wanted to make sure that the lesson packs were educational, but interesting and fun, too. We’ve made sure they cover topics that children are unlikely to have learnt about in school previously – hopefully it’ll all be new to them!”

For a free preview, take a look at PlanBee’s online lesson video.

