Addiscombe-based pet food business expands into Sainsbury’s

At least one locally-based business has been thriving despite covid-19 lockdowns. Scrumbles, the ethical pet food brand, grew four-fold over the past year and after picking up an industry award is now set for further expansion as supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has agreed to stock their cat food products.

Scrumbles was launched in 2018 by Addiscombe couple Aneisha Soobroyen and Jack Walker. They say that their products, for dogs as well as cats, are responsibly sourced and planet-friendly.

With pet ownership soaring since the first lockdown began, Scrumbles will now be available in the country’s second-largest grocery chain. A new wet food selection for cats will be rolled out across more than 300 Sainsbury’s stores at the end of this month.

“We’re extremely excited to announce the listing,” Soobroyen told Inside Croydon.

“After the year we’ve all had it is brilliant to have some good news. We know we have something special and unique to offer with our gut-friendly recipes for cats and dogs, so it’s a great confirmation that the data shows others recognise that, too.”

Scrumbles pet food is gluten-free, has added probiotics and is naturally hypoallergenic. It does not contain any artificial preservatives, colours or flavours, nor salt, sugar or pea protein.

“We believe good health starts in the gut, so that’s where we start with all our recipes,” Walker said.

The company recently joined the “1% For The Planet” movement, committing to donating 1 per cent of their annual sales to supporting environmental solutions. Scrumbles’ pioneering Vegan Dental Dog Treats called Gnashers recently won The Grocer magazine’s new product award.

