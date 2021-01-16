GTR train services into London Bridge cut back from Monday

Rail passengers in south London only found out today that they will bear the brunt of service cutbacks, when Govia Thameslink Railway published revised timetables on its website this morning.

The timetable changes apply from Monday, and the worst affected are routes into London Bridge.

A railway passenger watchdog described the service cuts as “disappointing”.

GTR says that the reduced services are because of “duplication with TfL”.

The Tulse Hill corridor through Peckham Rye is reduced to half-hourly and only from Selhurst and Streatham into London Bridge, with services from Beckenham Junction via Crystal Palace withdrawn, and the Tattenham Corner and Caterham via East Croydon service cut back to only run from Selhurst. This is in addition to the already withdrawn extra peak hour services to and from the Wimbledon loop and Epsom.

Similarly the London Bridge to Victoria via Sydenham, Crystal Palace and Balham is also now non-existent.

There is also a reduction in Thameslink trains of one train an hour between Peterborough and Horsham.

London TravelWatch director Emma Gibson said: “It is disappointing to hear that those in south London will bear the brunt of rail service cuts on GTR from Monday, particularly those travelling into London Bridge, with many services reduced to every half-hour.

“People living in south London get a really raw deal when it comes to public transport links and we are pleased to see Transport for London say today that they want to work with the government to improve National Rail in South London. It can’t come a moment too soon.”

