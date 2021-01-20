Internet provider closes digital divide with free broadband offer

Community Fibre, one of the country’s leading internet service providers and who operate a network in Croydon, has announced that it is supporting communities through the lockdown by providing a free full-fibre 50Mbps internet connection to vulnerable households, to ensure children’s education doesn’t suffer as a result of poor connectivity.

The free service will be provided for 12 months after installation. “There are no strings attached,” the company said in a statement.

“At the end of the free period, households can choose to pay to keep the service or cancel it, completely and simply, by returning the router.”

Community Fibre already provides extensive network coverage across many boroughs, working with 30 of the largest landlords in the capital (including local authorities and housing associations) to identify the vulnerable households eligible for its offer.

“We already provide homes in 18 London boroughs with fibre connectivity and many of these will be eligible to take advantage of this offer if they are classified as vulnerable by their landlords or local councils,” said Graeme Oxby, the CEO of Community Fibre.

“Our mission is to bring better broadband to London communities and we always look for opportunities to give back to those we serve.

“It is critical to enable those who are homeschooling but struggling with slow connections or no connection to benefit from fast, reliable full-fibre broadband to help as many children as possible to continue their education and prepare their future.”

The offer is available immediately for eligible households in all the London boroughs served by Community Fibre. In areas not currently served by Community Fibre, landlords will be required to grant wayleaves, so that Community Fibre’s full-fibre network can be installed for eligible residents at no cost.

For more information about Community Fibre, visit their website here.

Read more: Schools and businesses deal with Croydon’s ‘digital divide’

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

