Weekend rail services into Victoria to be disrupted until June

Tomorrow will see the start of a near-two-year programme of signalling engineering works on the railway lines into Victoria Station which will see services into the London terminus from East Croydon cancelled or diverted on eight weekends through until June.

Network Rail is modernising the 1980s track and signalling system in and around Victoria, a mullti-million-pound project that will install 93 new LED signals, 186 new axle counters and 120 miles of cabling for signals and power supplies.

On the following dates, trains will be diverted to London Bridge, with limited rail replacement buses between East Croydon and Clapham:

Sat Feb 13-Sun Feb 14

Sat Feb 20-Sun Feb 21

Sat May 1- Mon May 3 (Bank Holiday weekend)

Sat May 8 – Sun May 9

Sat May 15 – Sun May 16

Sat May 22 – Sun May 23

Sat May 29 – Mon May 31 (Bank Holiday weekend)

Sun Jun 6 (no trains between Balham and Victoria)

There may be additional weekend closures to support the work, with dates to be confirmed by Network Rail. Network Rail has also said there will be a nine-day closure between Christmas Day and January 2, 2022.

Tickets will be accepted on the London Underground between Victoria, London Bridge and Balham, between Balham and Streatham Hill and on South Western Railway services between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo.

“It’s vital that we continue to modernise the rail network so that we can build back better, stronger and more reliable than ever before for passengers and freight users,” said a Network Rail spokesperson.

“The work we are doing on the lines into Victoria over the next few years will keep passengers moving safely and reliably long into the future.”

