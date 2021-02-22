Gate Expectations: park swiftly reopened for Selhurst families

Less than 48 hours after Inside Croydon reported on the concern of Selhurst families over the closure of a local open space, today the gates of Boulogne Road Recreation Ground had been reopened, the padlocks removed.

A community group had expressed well-founded worries that the cash-strapped council might try to flog off their children’s playground to help pay-off its debts.

CASSA – Community Action for Selhurst and Surrounding Areas – described Croydon Council as “being very questionable right now” when they locked the park gates on Friday without any advance notice.

A council official from the “parks liaison team” had sent an email to the residents’ group which referred to “the many problems at Bolougne [sic] road”. The email claimed that children’s safety was at risk, and blamed a “lack of cooperation” for the enforced closure.

By this morning, it seems that those “many problems” had somehow been overcome.

Today, CASSA was offering its gratitude to Councillor Muhammad Ali for intervening over the park closure.

“Gates open!,” a CASSA volunteer tweeted.

“Now looking to hear from the parks office to see how we can work together to improve this space!”

