Indulge your mum this weekend – and help feed the homeless

A Caribbean restaurant based in East Croydon is offering to provide a free meal for homeless charity Croydon Nightwatch with every three-course meal for two ordered for collection or delivery over this coming Mother’s Day weekend.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen opened in Boxpark last July, and since September has been working with Croydon Nightwatch, serving up 1,000 meals every fortnight.

Now, Big Mike has pulled out all the stops to create an indulgent and truly memorable menu fit for celebrating Mother’s Day in the only way he knows how – with a range of dishes that give a true taste of Barbados and the Caribbean.

Starters like Bajan Fish Cakes – an award-winning recipe of salted cod, Scotch bonnet chilli and herbs, encased in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown and served with house-made Jerk and Twerk hot sauce.

Or Golden Wings, marinated and brined for 24 hours, deep-fried and served with rum and Scotch bonnet chilli jam.

Posh Patties – handcrafted with a variety of fillings including beef chilli and kidney bean, and lentil, mushroom and feta. And Vegan Chicken bites – Cajun seasoned jackfruit goujons, double dipped in corn starch and fried.

For main course, there’s Bajan Brown Stew Chicken, Roast Pork Belly, Dhal Puri Roti – filled with Scallop and Shrimp Coconut Curry, and Corn and Coffee Curry.

It’s a decadent menu fit for a queen, and can be washed down with Big Mike’s Rum Punch, an exotic blend of tropical fruit juices, golden Bajan sugar, heavy on the Bajan Rum, to produce this exquisite cocktail.

The full menu is available at www.bigmikesck.com/indulgence-menu

This weekend’s special offer runs from Friday March 12 to Mother’s Day on Sunday March 14, is available for collection or delivery within three miles of East Croydon. Choose two starters, two main courses and two desserts for £49.99, and Big Mike will donate a meal to Croydon Nightwatch.

