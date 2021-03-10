Brigade sounds alarm over incense sticks after Coulsdon blaze

Firefighters are sharing their advice for using incense sticks carefully after a maisonette fire in Coulsdon on Monday.

Part of the first floor of a split-level maisonette above a fast-food shop on Brighton Road was damaged by fire. One man left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The alarm was raised when smoke alarms sounding inside the maisonette alerted a resident to the fire. On investigation they saw smoke coming from the top of a door. They then alerted other residents and left the property before calling 999.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of an incense stick.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.

“It’s also really important that these objects are out and cold before disposing of them or putting them away.”

The LFB has given these candle and incense safety tips:

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.

Place candles, incense and oil burners in heat-resistant holders and place them on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.

Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.

Make sure they are out and cold before disposing of them or putting them away

The Brigade was called to the Coulsdon incident at 8.42am on Monday, and the fire was under control by 9.21am. Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Purley and Wallington fire stations attended the scene.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. S een by 1.4million unique visitors

Content on this site is also licensed via Ping! News. To access content for copying in full or in part, please visit https://pingnews.uk/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

