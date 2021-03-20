Ex-Liverpool star Gerrard announces academy in Surrey

A football academy set up in the name of Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool and England midfielder, will be run in Whyteleafe from September.
The Steven Gerrard Academy made the announcement last week.
In February, Inside Croydon reported that Whyteleafe FC’s Church Road ground had been bought in a £495,000 property deal by Singapore-based Irama Sport, who have “close links” to another former Liverpool international, Ian Rush.
The organisation’s website says that the Steven Gerrard Academy, which was established in 2011, provides “life-changing experiences through football and education for young people”.
They currently operate a “football college” in Liverpool, and from September 2021 will run a similar operation in Tenerife, where they offer a full-time two-year course “equivalent to three A-levels”.
They say, “Steven Gerrard Academy provides a high-quality experience for 16-19-year-olds who are interested in pursuing further education and a career in football, such as coaching or other professions within the sports industry.
“We are proud of the fact that our academic achievements are above the national benchmark. The education programme runs alongside an outstanding football schedule, led by UEFA-licensed coaches with experience in top academies, such as Liverpool Football Club.”
The courses are fee-paying, though the website gives no indication of the costs, which appear to be around £10,000 per term.
Gerrard is currently working as the manager of Rangers, who he has just led to their first Scottish league title in 10 years.
For Isthmian League side Whyteleafe FC, after initial uncertainty, it now appears that they will continue to play their games at Church Road, although not with Harry Hudson as their manager. Hudson announced his resignation last week after nearly three years at Whyteleafe, during which time, because of covid-19, he had presided over only one completed season.
- You can support Inside Croydon’s news-breaking independent local journalism. Sign up today as a subscriber. Click here
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors