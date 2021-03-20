Councillor recovering after 9-day covid hospital stay

Jason Perry, the leader of the Conservative opposition at Croydon Council, is recovering at home from the effects of covid-19.

Perry spent more than a week in Mayday Hospital after contracting the life-threatening illness last month.

While being treated in hospital for the virus, Perry’s condition did not see him admitted to intensive care.

It is not yet known when Perry, a councillor for South Croydon ward and owner of a local building supplies business, will be well enough to be able to return to full duties.

It is almost exactly 12 months since Croydon and the rest of the country first entered a covid lockdown to try to minimise the impact of the pandemic. In total, 126,000 people have died from covid-19 in the United Kingdom, with nearly a thousand of those deaths – 978 – in Croydon.

The number of new cases being recorded in Croydon has fallen to fewer than 15 per day in the past week – well below the peak of 837 recorded on January 8. Mayday Hospital is now treating fewer than 50 coronavirus patients; at the peak of the latest outbreak, there were 280 coronavirus patients in Croydon’s largest hospital, and staff had to create more intensive care capacity.

Hospital chiefs have called on the public to be cautious and to avoid complacency. “People living in Croydon should continue to follow all national guidance and adhere to social distancing wherever possible, washing their hands frequently and wearing a face covering when required,” Matthew Kershaw, the chief exec of Croydon NHS Trust, said.

There is to be a National Day of Reflection on Tuesday, March 23, the one-year anniversary of the country going into lockdown.

Hamida Ali, the leader of the council, said, “I invite you all to join me in honouring them with a minute of silence at 12 noon.

“We must never forget that the true cost of this pandemic has been human life and, behind these figures, every one represents a devastating loss. We will also remember the family and friends they have left behind, many of whom were unable to mourn their loved ones as they would have wanted.

“The National Day of Reflection will be an opportunity for us to come together, in spirit if not in person, and join in commemorating their lives. My thoughts and deepest sympathies will be with everyone who has lost a loved one in this pandemic.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

