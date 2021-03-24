‘Why do you appear not to know the answer to anything?’

Anyone who watches the full horror of the 17-minute unedited interview conducted by ITV News’s Dan Hewitt with Hamida Ali last night will quickly realise why Croydon was so reluctant to put up the council leader to talk about the appalling conditions that its tenants were living under in a South Norwood block.
ITV News producers had approached Croydon Council last Friday with what they had discovered in the council flats on Regina Road – “the worst conditions I’ve ever seen”, according to the head of a homelessness charity. Five days later, Councillor Ali finally appeared for interview via the internet.
With the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, being asked questions about housing in Croydon during his national press conference yesterday, it was the council’s bungling and neglect of its residents that led the News At Ten bulletin, for a second night running. And this on the one-year anniversary of the start of the country’s coronavirus lockdown.
The Hamida Ali interview featured only briefly, as the television reporter provided an update on the plight of the two council tenants featured in the original news item aired 24 hours before, Fransoy Hewitt and Leroy McNally. Councillor Ali ought to be grateful that her part on the programme was so curtailed; the unedited interview has since been released, and shows someone flailing way out of their depth.
Ali’s previous brush with serious media – her interview with Vanessa Feltz six months ago when she had just taken over the bankrupt borough as leader of the council – was rightly described as a car crash interview.
By comparison, the councillor’s encounter with ITV’s Hewitt was a full-on motorway pile-up.
There was a Donald Rumsfeld-like quality to Hamida Ali’s interview: she didn’t know what she didn’t know, and that’s completely unacceptable, but she’s determined to find out what she didn’t know, and that will be done immediately by an independently led inquiry. Tomorrow.
Hewitt crystalised the issues when he asked, “You’re the council leader. Why do you appear not to know the answer to anything?”
Ali kept returning to a handful of key phrases, possibly as rehearsed, and perhaps intended to make her appear as righteously outraged by Croydon Council’s callous neglect as the next person.
Yet as the interview unwinds, so did Councillor Ali’s lines.
“You’re absolutely right.”
“It’s completely unacceptable.”
“That is one of the most fundamental questions…”.
“Why on Earth could this have happened?”
“I can’t answer that question tonight. That’s not acceptable.”
When Ali was asked whether she had visited the block of flats, her answer was telling. “I haven’t as yet. I am very keen to get to see for myself,” was the best she could offer.
Asked by the reporter if she had met with or spoken to Fransoy Hewitt, Ali was forced to admit that she had not. “You don’t need an inquiry to pick up a phone, councillor,” said the reporter, the disdain clear in his voice.
Ali did try to make clear that her council’s disastrous financial position had nothing to do with the terrible state of disrepair of its residential properties (as if that, in any way, makes things any better), since the housing revenue fund is ringfenced from other council spending.
And on one matter, Ali made a statement with which most people could agree. “It should not have taken your report to bring this to our attention for us to act. I don’t accept this situation.”
The reporter asked whether the council leader, or others in her council, had “considered their position”. Ali replied, “We will need to look at ourselves, and our contractors.”
Councillor Ali has never replied to Inside Croydon’s repeated requests for an interview.
Tomorrow, the council leader is due to appear before a parliamentary select committee to discuss the borough’s finances.
Read more: Croydon shamed over ‘dangerous squalor’ in council flats
Read more: ‘Is it because the council don’t care? Where is their humanity?’
- The Inside Croydon podcast: Supporters of this website get exclusive access to extra content, including our Under The Flyover podcast – with the latest episode an interview with Fransoy Hewitt, the young mum featured in the TV news report. To sign up, support independent, news-breaking local journalism from inside Croydon, and receive special offers and exclusive content, click here now
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors
You would have thought that after the previous car crash interview she would have learnt by now when to stop digging an even bigger hole for herself.
Ultimately, the council have been caught out. Everyone across the country now sees them for what they are; a network of systemic failures led by nothing but sheer incompetence from the top.
The main disappointment during the interview for me however was that it wasn’t Negrini or Newman being grilled. They really made a lucky escape…
What is shocking is the sheer lack of political nous in the top ranks of our Council leaders. Newman was also totally bereft of this quality….bullshit and bragaddocio were his stock in trade. Anyone with a scintilla of political nous and a will to survive would have put in to play the full force of charm. They would have admitted the shame that they experienced at being part of this, would personally instructed Council Officers to move people from the flats with apologies and maximum kindness and support ( many cameras in place at the right time), would have instructed Council Officers to find the best possible accommodation for the displaced tenants (more cameras), would have instructed the Senior Officer to send one his people along every day to ensure that things were going properly and would have found out by now why officers behaved the way they did and why senior Council leaders were so woefully ill informed. Instead they turned it all into a contuing car crash: our sweet but incompetent Council leader squirming through an interview like a fish caught on a hook, still totally uninformed and lacking any apparent authority, ill prepared and hung out to dry and look totally unfit for purpose. The Council’s PR people are either similarly incompetent or were happy to present Ms Ali as the sacrificial goat whose demise might appease public opinion. In the event it was an omnishamble of quite magnificent proportions. Bring on an elected Mayor soon. It can’t get any worse than it is at the moment.
This is institutional failure on monumental level, head should roll !!
Oh dear! I know I should not laugh….but this interview has to be the worst car crash interview even seen, she does not have a clue what’s she doing…then again …think that goes for most of the directors, so she’s in good company.
How long did it take her to admit she did feel ashamed to be leader of a council that has people living in these conditions? I felt deeply ashamed when I saw this just for being a Labour Party member. We need to do better than this, and there needs to be an enquiry to find out how this happened and to make sure it never happens again.
I have just watched the full interview. Hamida failed to convince me that she has the required leadership skills for her role at the Council. Not to have visited or spoken to the lady is symptomatic of her lack of leadership skills. She made multiple references to an independent investigation as to what has happened. My contribution is that there is a persistent water leak(s) in that block that needs fixing and the housing/contractors staff failed to act even after multiple phone calls and three visits. It may be that the other blocks have similar leaks, possibly associated with recently installed sprinklers. However there is a systems failure in Housing repairs response that could apply to other properties and not necessarily just tower blocks. This case is way beyond the common issues with condensation and damp/mould in poorly designed accommodation and I trust that is now obvious to her. Finally there is no chance of the affected flats being occupied for several months and the affected residents must be provided with replacement accommodation as a matter of priority. B&B/Premier Inn is not the answer.
You have to wonder what her colleagues in the Woodside ward did to persuade her to take on this role. She is clearly totally unsuited for the job and she must surely know this herself.
Excuse me but does anyone else feel that she is full of shit!
If you really drill down into the housing situation in Croydon and perhaps many other Councils I’m sure we will all ha e to pick our chins off the ground. It’s the government who have stripped Councils of any real scaleable funding and left them out to dry to try and sort and fix it themselves. That said the government will easily blame the Councils hands down. We all pay our taxes where’s the bloody money going or rather gone over the years?