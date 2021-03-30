Chocolate eggs giveaway as Big Mike cooks up Easter

A community-minded restaurant is giving away 200 chocolate Easter eggs this Saturday, as Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen gears up to finally be able to open for guests later next month.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen moved in to premises at Boxpark Croydon last year, in the middle of the covid-19 lockdown, and so has not yet been able to trade normally.

Instead, he’s moved to a takeaway and delivery service with the community at his heart, including donating a thousand free meals to the homeless.

This weekend, Big Mike is extending that generosity by giving away Easter eggs to Croydon children on Easter Saturday between 12noon and 4pm at its Boxpark restaurant. There’s no catch and you don’t have to purchase any food, either. It’s first-come, first-served, so don’t delay and form a suitably socially-distanced queue.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen will be open on Good Friday and Saturday this Easter weekend to serve up his indulgence menu, too, for collection and delivery. And for every meal sold by the restaurant, he will donate another meal via Big Mike’s Challenge 100 Focus, the restaurant’s charity which aims to feed at least 100 homeless people fortnightly, working together with Croydon Nightwatch.

All dishes are designed to be warmed through at home and enjoyed together.

Starters like Bajan fish cakes – an award-winning recipe of salted cod, Scotch bonnet chilli and herbs, encased in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown and served with house-made Jerk and Twerk hot sauce.

There’s Jerk Wings, marinated and brined for 24 hours, deep-fried and served with rum and Scotch bonnet chilli jam, and the serious meaty BBQ Ribs, beautiful marinated to a juicy finish and cooked over coal. The restaurant says, “Our ribs have quite a fan base, so pre-order on this dish is necessary.”

For main course, the king of fish may just steal the show – salt-baked salmon, served with rice and peas. The salmon is packed in a salted crust and placed in the oven where it’s steamed from the inside out. There’s also dhal puri roti – filled with chicken and potato curry, and corn cob curry.

Plus there’s the jerk chicken and jerk pork meal – both served with rice and peas.

The full menu is available at www.bigmikesck.com/indulgence-menu

Order online at www.bigmikesck.com or call 020 8680 0999. Available for collection, and delivery within three miles of Boxpark Croydon.

