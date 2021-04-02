Podcast: ‘My living nightmare in temporary accommodation’

Last week, we published the account by SHANTAL MOSES (left) of her lockdown year spent with her young son in inadequate and dangerous accommodation provided by Croydon Council.

This is Croydon’s real housing crisis, another aspect of the appalling conditions endured by council tenants in tower blocks in South Norwood.

Gilroy Court is the London Road B&B which was “an indictment of modern Britain” and declared to be not fit for purpose by Labour councillor Alison Butler when she was in opposition and a Newsnight TV report exposed the conditions endured by residents there.

Nearly a decade later, and nothing has changed, as even throughout Butler’s six years as cabinet member for housing, the council continued to use Gilroy Court for emergency, supposedly “temporary” accommodation for often frightened and disconnected young mothers such as Shantal.

Now, for the first time, Inside Croydon’s loyal followers can hear Shantal tell her own story in our latest podcast, interviewed by reporter Ellie Hopkins.

