Station mural offers new, welcoming look to East Croydon

A new, large-scale mural is due to be unveiled later today, the latest effort to clean-up the town centre’s somewhat run-down image.

The “Welcome to East Croydon” mural runs almost the full length of the road bridge opposite the usually busy railway station.

It has taken artist Joe Rashbrook nearly a month to complete, and is ready just in time for the latest stage of the unwinding of coronavirus lockdown next week.

Commissioned by the council and funded by Thameslink rail operators, the formal “unveiling” (though it would be hard to have enough drapery to keep the mural completely under wraps) is taking place this afternoon and will be attended by the station manager and the Mayor of Croydon.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

