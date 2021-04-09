Croydon’s communities pay tribute to Prince Philip

The flag at Croydon Town Hall was at half-staff this afternoon, as the Mayor of Croydon and other community leaders added their tributes to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and condolences to his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke, a veteran of naval service in World War II, died peacefully at Windsor Castle this morning. He was 99.

“May he rest in peace and rise in glory,” said the Bishop of Croydon, Jonathan Clark.

Buckingham Palace this afternoon issued messages to the public asking them not to gather at royal residences and to follow the social distancing rules in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus. They suggested that those who might consider leaving floral tributes might instead make donations to one of the many charitable causes the Duke had supported during his life of public service.

Conservative and Labour Party politicians, who had been preparing to begin in-person campaigning this weekend as covid-19 restrictions are eased, announced a suspension of all election activity on next month’s London elections and Croydon Council by-elections.

It is expected that council business next week, including Monday’s scheduled cabinet meeting, will be postponed.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said, “I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time.

“Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others. Not only did His Royal Highness devote 70 years to undertaking royal duties, but he also fought for Britain – and for the freedoms we hold dear today – during the Second World War.



“As Mayor, I know I can say on behalf of all Londoners that we will forever be grateful for the contributions His Royal Highness made to our city and our country. This includes his charitable work and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which has helped so many young people reach their potential.

“There’s no doubt that the legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh’s positive impact on London, Britain and the lives of so many will live on for many years to come.”

