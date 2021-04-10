May’s five local by-elections attract total of 28 candidates

There are a total of 28 candidates nominated across five Croydon wards for council by-elections to be held on May 6.

The statements of persons nominated were released on Friday afternoon by Katherine Kerswell, the council’s interim chief executive and, therefore, the borough’s returning officer.

The by-elections have been called following the resignations of five councillors, including Tony Newman and Simon Hall, part of the discredited Labour leadership that has bankrupted the council and caused a national scandal over the appalling conditions of flats in a council block.

Like Labour, Tories and the Greens, the Liberal Democrats have managed to scramble together a full set of nominations across the five wards, including one former Labour councillor, Andrew Rendle.

Rendle is one of seven candidates, the most of any ward, standing in Woodside, Newman’s former stomping ground. Among them is Mark Samuel, a seemingly perpetual independent candidate in local elections, but one who has never (yet, at least) managed to secure election. This year, Samuel managed to nominate himself to stand in the five wards, before withdrawing from all but Woodside.

Woodside and South Norwood wards have both got candidates from a new political group, the Taking The Initiative Party – a party which took the initiative to pay for advertising billboards in the borough which managed to misspell the name of Croydon South MP Chris Philp.

Kenley ward has a candidate from the so-called Heritage Party, an off-shoot from UKIP established by London Assembly member David Kurten, while New Addington North has drawn a candidate from the BNP.

Here are the nomination papers:

All election campaigning was suspended yesterday, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

