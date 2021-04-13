Support local businesses by using Croydon Eats food app

A D V E R T I S E M E N T
The Croydon Eats app is available now, free-to-download, for most devices.
Support local businesses by ordering your takeaway using Croydon Eats. Click here
- Advertise your business with Inside Croydon and reach out to our rapidly growing number of readers. Just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com for site data and a ratecard
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors
The best of both worlds. Supporting local businesses is a very, very, important reality of the business world, but supporting new up and coming small businesses creates the foundation for the future, it opens the door for insight, but above all of the above, one must know the needs of the Community and supplie it whitch will enable them to supply the wants.