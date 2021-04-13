The Three Little Pigs musical, Stanley Halls, July 10

The Unusual Theatre Company is back with their socially distanced live theatre experience, Stiles and Drewe’s The Three Little Pigs! A Very Curly Musical Tale!

Join Bar, Bee and Q as they set off into the big wide world to build their three little houses out of hay, sticks and bricks. Will they escape Big Bad Wolf? He can huff and puff until the cows come home, but will the Wolf get the better of the three little superstar piglets in this new version of the family musical, retelling the classic story live on stage!

From the award-winning writers of the international smash hit Mary Poppins, this fun filled musical is directed by Victoria Gimby (Rock Of Ages UK tour and Myth with Arlene Phillips) along with musical director Flynn Sturgeon (Soho Cinders at The Charing Cross Theatre and The Roles We’ll Never Play at The London Palladium).

Full of catchy songs, jokes and japes for little ones and adults alike, this endearing musical will leave you squealing with glee and howling with laughter. It’s the perfect family show to keep your little piggies entertained!

