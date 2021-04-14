NHS covid vaccination is safe in Ramadan, doctor says

A leading local GP has today issued a message to emphasise that Ramadan should not stop anyone from getting the NHS covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Kashif Aziz confirmed that getting the jab does not break the fast observed by Muslims during daylight hours over Ramadan and that this is the confirmed opinion of the vast majority of scholars. Some NHS vaccination sites across England are extending their opening hours so that Muslims can receive the jab after they have eaten and make it easier for people to find a convenient slot.

Dr Aziz is a practising Muslim who works at Sutton Medical Centre. He says that there is no need to avoid daylight hours and it is a religious duty for Muslims to get vaccinated when their turn comes.

“I know that some Muslims will be wondering whether they can be vaccinated during Ramadan but I would like to reassure them that having the jab will not break their fast – it has no nutritional value,” said Dr Aziz, a member of the British Islamic Medical Association.

“One of the central concepts of Islam is to protect life, so I would strongly urge people to get vaccinated when it’s their turn regardless of whether it is Ramadan or not.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives. Giving the vaccine to as many people as possible is our best hope of returning to normal life – but if you have any questions I strongly advise you to speak to your GP to put your mind at ease.”

In Sutton, Twilight Vaccination clinics have been organised for this Friday, April 16, and Friday April 30, which will have appointments between 9.30pm and midnight so that people can come along for a vaccination later in the evening if this is more convenient for them.

The British Islamic Medical Association, an affiliate of the Muslim Council of Britain, has issued specific advice to recommend the vaccine and insisting it does not break any of the rules of Ramadan as it is not nutritional nor does it contain any animal or foetal products.

The NHS in south west London has been engaging with community and faith leaders, translating materials into 20 languages and reaching communities with pop-up clinics and in places of worship, including mosques in Sutton, Wimbledon, Croydon and Merton.

For more information on Twilight Vaccination, click here.

Read more: Surge tests ordered for ‘significant’ outbreak of covid variant

