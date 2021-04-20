Car pollution near schools big worry for children, survey finds

Almost two-thirds of London schoolchildren are worried about air pollution near their school – an increase of 11 per cent since a similar survey was conducted in 2018.
A YouGov poll, commissioned by the walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, surveyed 1,305 pupils aged from 6 to 15 years old across the UK, of which 180 were in London. They were asked about their attitudes towards air pollution and the climate crisis. They were also asked about and the actions they think should be taken to help reduce the impact of poor air quality and climate change.
Of those surveyed in London, 63 per cent said adults are not doing enough to tackle climate change. This is in line with the national findings.
More than three-quarters – 76 per cent – of the children admitted to feeling worried about climate change, and 61 per cent thought that adults don’t listen to children’s concerns about the topic.
The survey also found:
- More than half (54 per cent) of pupils described the environment around their school as having too many cars
- 33 per cent of pupils are “worried” that transport makes more greenhouse gases in the UK than anything else, with private vehicle use, especially cars, making up the biggest part of this
- Just 3 per cent of the children surveyed currently cycle, while 9 per cent said that they wanted to
- Just 4 per cent currently scoot to school; 10 per cent would like to.
“The results of this survey highlight the responsibility we have to create a healthier, greener and fairer society for the generation coming after us,” said James Austin, Sustrans’ London director.
“For those who tend to drive their children to schools, it’s worth remembering that swapping all or part of their everyday journeys to active modes of travel can help cut dangerous levels of air pollution in our towns and cities.
“We are calling on the new Mayor of London to make walking, wheeling and cycling more inclusive by empowering a million more Londoners with the skills and resources to cycle regularly.
“We know that many more Londoners have started walking and cycling more during lockdown. Let’s help them continue to travel more actively as life slowly gets back to normal.”
The survey has been released to mark the start of this year’s Big Pedal, Britain’s largest inter-school active travel competition.
Held annually by Sustrans, this year’s challenge will see more than half a million children walk, cycle, scoot and wheel their journeys to and from school.
For more information visit: www.bigpedal.org.uk
The “school run” is the least justified use of cars since the vast majority of children are (or should be) within walking distance. Bearing in mind the epidemic of obesity and type 2 diabetes I’d suggest that children and parents would benefit from the exercise whilst leaving their SUVs at home.
Your Flyover “header” is somewhat apt. What about the Krishna Avanti Primary School built right beside the flyover near Violet Lane on the left at the Duppas Hill end? We’ve seen many queues on that road and there must be some sort of pollution from the resulting jams? Good old Croydon Council – for allowing such a build.
Our banner images rotate on a regular basis, Pete, so the Flyover picture is now long gone… The point you make is a valid one, though. This borough appears determined to build schools on sites close to some of the most polluting urban motorways in the capital. Almost opposite the Krishna Avanti site was, until recently, St Andrew’s, while down the Purley Way is a new Harris Academy primary on the site of a former school which was closed because of the high levels of pollution there.
Motorists are losing the battle to claim that School Streets etc are just a municipal money making scheme
They should commit to avoid school entrances regardless of whether these are protected by traffic orders to gain some respect
Kids lives matter