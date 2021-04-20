‘It’s now or never’ for Croydon to start its Green New Deal

More than 10,000 green jobs could be created across infrastructure and care work in Croydon over the next decade, according to research published today.

The data, compiled by Green New Deal UK, shows that Croydon is likely to suffer more than 3,600 permanent job losses due to the covid-19 pandemic. But those lost jobs could be replaced entirely with jobs in new and existing industries.

“The research shows that you can tackle unemployment and create jobs whilst tackling climate change at the same time,” Connie Muir, a local organiser at Croydon Climate Action, said.

“Especially after the awful impacts of covid-19, it’s now or never.

“There’s an unemployment crisis all over the UK and a global climate crisis – a Green New Deal can create thousands of good green jobs right here in Croydon.”

Covid-related job losses in Croydon are expected in what tend to be less “resilient” industries, such as recreation and entertainment, business administration and support and accommodation and food services. According to Croydon Council, these sectors account for 23,000 jobs in the borough.

But with a Green New Deal, a potential 1,258 jobs could be created in Croydon over the next two years in green infrastructure work alone. This includes building and retrofitting homes for better insulation and to utilise renewables. This boost of employment would benefit both job-seekers and residents.

Previous research from Green New Deal UK found that 1.2million green jobs could be created throughout Britain in the next two years, at a cost of around £68billion – far less than the £100billion infrastructure investment commitment made by the government last year.

This comes as Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s government has just reduced air passenger duty on domestic flights, frozen duty on polluting fossil fuel, invested £27billion in building new roads, tried to open a new coal mine, yet meanwhile it has cut £1.5billion from the flagship home energy efficiency programme.

“We all know that climate change is going to have a huge impact everywhere and unfortunately, it will impact the most marginalised in society first,” Muir said.

“The government could invest in these green jobs right now to boost our economic recovery but not enough is being done. If you compare what we are spending to France, Germany and the United States, we are falling behind what is really needed to tackle unemployment and the recession, let alone sort out climate change.”

