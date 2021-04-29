Detective faces hearing over ‘racially offensive’ game names

The Metropolitan Police will hold a disciplinary hearing next week into the conduct of a Croydon-based detective, who it is claimed used “racially offensive nicknames” when playing computer games.

Detective Sergeant Neil Buckmaster will “answer allegations that his conduct amounts to a breach of Standards of Professional Behaviour”, according to an announcement on the Met’s website last night.

“It is alleged that DS Buckmaster whilst playing computer console games had given racially offensive nicknames to some of his avatar players.”

The statement also says, “It is further alleged that this conduct, if proven, amounts individually or collectively to gross misconduct and is so serious as to justify dismissal.”

The hearing will take place in west London from Tuesday, May 4, and is expected to last four days.

The allegations date back seven years, and include YouTube video clips which “show DS Buckmaster’s user account name…” and that, “his team and avatar players both had been customized with names that were racially offensive”.

The Met statement says, “It is alleged that in acting in this way DS Neil Buckmaster breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of ‘Equality and Diversity and Authority, Respect & Courtesy’.”

The police say that the identity of witnesses and victims will be protected during the hearing “as appropriate”.

