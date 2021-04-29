‘Grim milestone’ as Croydon passes 1,000 covid deaths

Croydon has passed what the council leader called today “a grim milestone”, when the borough’s death toll from coronavirus this week reached 1,000.

“This moment represents a devastating loss of life – each one a family member or friend taken from their loved ones far too soon,” Hamida Ali, the council leader, said.

“Croydon has also experienced an indescribable loss as a community – one that we will never forget and which will impact us all for many years to come.

“At our full council meeting on Tuesday, we will pause and reflect on this loss with a minute’s silence to honour those who have lost their lives, and to remember those they have left behind.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected and my deepest condolences to you all.

“This grim milestone is also a stark reminder of what this virus can do. We cannot alter what has happened, but by coming together to reflect, I hope we can help each other to heal while strengthening our resolve to do everything within our power to protect ourselves and others.”

