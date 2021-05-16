The highs and lows of starting a business in the pandemic

UNDER THE FLYOVER: In the latest episode of Inside Croydon’s podcast strand, ELLA HOPKINS interviews Mike Springer, the founder of Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen, about how the Croydon community helped to save his fledgeling business in the middle of the covid-19 lockdown, and the massive charity efforts he has undertaken to give something back

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen opened in Boxpark last July, with Mike Springer and his business partner staking their life savings on the project. Weeks later, they were told to shut up shop as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept through London.

Hear how Big Mike pivoted his business to cope with the changed circumstances, in his battle for survival, and how he has been giving something back to the Croydon community that saved him, through homeless charity Croydon Nightwatch and an innovative use of fish balls to fight testicular cancer.

And take advantage of our special reader offer, with 10 per cent off food order collections from now until June 15. Click here for full details.

