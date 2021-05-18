Croydon tram crash coroner’s inquest: Dane Chinnery

After the long-delayed inquest opened yesterday into the deaths of seven passengers on a Croydon tram in a derailment at Sandilands in November 2016, today was spent with family members of those who died reading prepared statements – pen portraits – to described their lost loved ones.

Dane Chinnery was the first of the victims of the tram crash to be identifiedm and also the youngest, still in his teens. This is his pen portrait



Please click here for a pdf version of the pen portrait of Dane Chinnery that was read to the inquest today.

