Coulsdon comrades come together to mark Legion’s 100 years

On Monday, to mark the centenary of the establishment of the British Legion in May 1921, a ceremony was staged involving members of the Coulsdon Branch of the Royal British Legion and Coulsdon residents’ associations at the war memorial in Memorial Park, Marlpit Lane.

After a minute’s silence, a brief service was led by Esther Foss, the vicar of St Andrew’s Church, with contributions from Roy Fortune of the Legion and Charles King, the chair of East Coulsdon Residents’ Association.

Wreaths from the Royal British Legion and the residents’ associations were laid at the memorial.

Since it was formed in the aftermath of the First World War, the Royal British Legion has been dedicated to helping ex-service men and women.

Coulsdon’s branch of the Legion was also founded in 1921, originally as part of the Comrades of the Great War Club. The Comrades Club is still on Brighton Road in Coulsdon today, and it is where the Legion still holds its regular meetings and where refreshments were served following Monday’s ceremony.

