Council seeks partners to provide school holiday clubs

Thousands of Croydon children who qualify for free school meals will be offered activity clubs and healthy meals over the summer and Christmas holidays this year, all at no charge.

The council has received (an unspecified amount of) funding from the Department for Education’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, which aims to encourage young people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles during the holidays.

Increased costs and reduced incomes mean the school holidays can be particular pressure points for some disadvantaged families who might be less likely to access organised out-of-school activities because of financial challenges.

Croydon Council has opened applications for partners who can deliver high-quality holiday club provision over the 2021 summer and Christmas school holidays, which includes healthy food, physical and enrichment activities.

According to a poorly drafted council press release, “Applicants will also be asked to explain how they will signpost families who need it to a range of support including help with budgeting, welfare benefits and problems with debt.” Which in plain English probably means that applicants will be expected to promote their activity clubs and services to families.

There are two funding strands: either up to £25,000, or more than £25,000. Applicants do not have much time to apply: The deadline is June 14.

To apply for funding, providers should visit the council website here.

