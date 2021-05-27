It could be you! Last call for Lottery Awards nominations

Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge, is offering people and projects from Croydon the chance to waltz off with a National Lottery Award by getting their nominations in before the June 7 deadline.

The awards are the annual search for the country’s favourite National Lottery-funded people and organisations. They celebrate the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community, never more so during these challenging times.

Last year there were almost 5,000 nominations and once again, the National Lottery is looking to hear about those who are going the extra mile, doing amazing things, and inspiring others. Anyone who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination.

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

“In 2018 I was fortunate enough to visit a National Lottery-funded project and see first-hand where funding goes and how valuable it is to those in the community,” Ballas said.

“It’s thanks to National Lottery players that £30million is raised for good causes every week.

“The last 14 months have been extremely tough on us all. But as we hope for better days ahead, we are constantly astounded by the way people and projects responded to adversity with heroic yet simple acts of love, kindness and selflessness that will be long remembered.

“I have been fortunate to witness how hard these local heroes work and how deserving they are of these awards and accolades. They should be celebrated and will only be celebrated if you put them forward- so please get nominating!”

Encompassing all aspects of National Lottery good causes funding, the 2021 National Lottery Awards are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors:

Culture, Arts & Film

Heritage

Sport

Community/Charity

There will be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery-funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

Winners of these categories will be chosen by a judging panel made up of members of the National Lottery family and partners.

In addition, projects from any sector who have received National Lottery funding are eligible to enter The National Lottery Project of the Year category. Sixteen shortlisted finalists will compete in a UK-wide public vote in September to claim this title.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form through the website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Entries must be received by midnight on Monday June 7, 2021.

