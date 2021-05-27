Log-in to Community Fibre’s £10 per month broadband deal

Community Fibre, the London-based internet service provider, announced today that it is supporting households impacted by the pandemic by launching a covid-19 recovery package: charging just £10 per month for a year for its 10Mbps full-fibre broadband service to those households in Croydon and neighbouring boroughs who receive Universal Credit or other welfare benefits.

“This broadband service package will be one of the most affordable in the UK,” says Community Fibre.

The offer is intended to help those claiming benefits recover from the economic downturn caused by covid-19 and find new job or training opportunities.

The company says, “Community Fibre’s broadband service package will provide full, reliable 10Mbps upload and download speeds and will enable users to perform various online activities.”

Community Fibre broadband is available in Croydon, Sutton, Merton, Bexley, Southwark, Lambeth and another 17 boroughs across London.

Graeme Oxby, the CEO of Community Fibre, says: “Our mission is to bring better internet to all Londoners and we always look for opportunities to give back to the communities we serve.

“We recognise that many have lost their job because of the covid-19 pandemic and may not be able to afford a good internet connection to secure their next job opportunity.

“In the past year, we have all learned how critical it is to have access to a quality, reliable broadband in order to work, find a job, acquire new skills and more. Our covid-19 recovery package capitalises on the advantage of the 100 per cent full-fibre network to deliver a full 10Mbps broadband service as promised at an affordable price to support the community.

“It was a natural move for us to help further bridge the digital divide and enable Londoners in need to get back into the job market.”

The offer is available immediately until end of July 2021 in all the London properties served by Community Fibre for new customers who are currently claiming welfare benefits from the government, following the pandemic. Eligible households who wish to sign up for the offer can contact Community Fibre on 0808 196 6206 and provide the necessary documents to prove eligibility.

There are no strings attached. At the end of the one-year contract, households can choose to continue their contract (with the same cost and speed), upgrade to a faster speed or cancel the service altogether by returning their router.

Any existing customers of Community Fibre who are facing payment difficulties should contact the customer service team to discuss their options.

More information is available on the Community Fibre website.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

