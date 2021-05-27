Reader offer: 10% off your rounds of golf at Farleigh in June

Inside Croydon readers will receive an exclusive 10 per cent discount off all green fees at Farleigh Golf Club on Mondays to Fridays through the month of June.

At Farleigh, off Old Farleigh Road, close to Selsdon and Warlingham, they believe golf is for everybody. “Whether you’re a scratch golfer or you have no idea what that means and you just want to hit a few balls, Farleigh is the place for you.

“If you want to give golf a go or play a challenging round with friends and like-minded fun-loving golfers, then Farleigh is for you.”

One of Surrey’s top golf courses, Farleigh has 27 championship standard holes to play – offering a variety of nine- and 18-hole combinations – plus putting green, short-game area and driving range, as well as a stylish Clubhouse where you can enjoy a post-round pint or game of pool.

Home to the 2015 PGA Surrey Masters and hosts of the 2018 PGA Assistants’ Championship, Farleigh is renowned as one of the best-kept golf courses in the county, offering novices through to expert golfers a rewarding challenge.

To unlock the discount, please quote INSIDE10 at the time of booking (bookings will need to be over the phone, not online). Rounds are bookable a maximum of seven days in advance. And you can use the discount code as often as you want to play golf on weekdays throughout June 2021.



To book a tee time, call 01883 627 711.

Discount is available off published rates only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, offer or promotion.

Further terms and conditions may apply.

For more information about Farleigh Golf Club, visit their website here.

