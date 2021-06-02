Bediako released from detention centre after 24-day battle

Joey Bediako, the Thornton Heath man facing forced deportation, was given an 11th-hour reprieve last night when he was released from the notorious Brook House detention centre near Gatwick Airport.

The news was announced just after 8pm last night by the campaign group Detention Action.

Bediako had been held – effectively in a remand prison – for 24 days without charge, and was due to be flown out to Ghana today.

Amoura Curry, his girlfriend who led the campaign to secure his release, tweeted her delight with a photo of Bediako outside the detention centre with the simple joyous message, “Look who I’ve found.”

Bediako, 26, had been taken “without warning” to Brook House on May 5. He had been advised just days before in a letter from the Home Office that he could apply for long-term residency under the EU Settlement Scheme. Once detailned in Brook House, the authorities took away Bediako’s passport, making it impossible for him to apply for residency.

Bediako is a Ghanaian citizen but is eligible for the scheme because his parents and sister are Italian nationals and his father lives and works in the UK.

And while Bediako, Curry and their family and friends were obviously delighted at the latest development, the experience had made them determined to campaign for justice for others who have been subjected to similar, and worse, treatment at the hands of Priti Patel’s Home Office.

Curry cited one case, of Abdul, who has been detained on the same wing as Bediako for five years.

Last night, Curry tweeted, “There’s so many people to thank for this. There’s so much yet to be explained about Joey’s release.

“Joey’s fight isn’t over and the men in Brook House need rescuing.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

