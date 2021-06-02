Tesco abandon scheme to use CCTV in Purley store car park

Tesco have today dropped their planning application to use Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras in the car park of their Purley superstore, after “a significant level of objection from local residents”.

The application has attracted more than 600 comments since it was posted on the council’s planning portal less than a month ago, the overwhelming majority of those being objections. Nearly 350 people who read Inside Croydon’s news story on the application clicked through to the council’s planning portal.

Purley locals had even threatened to boycott the store if Tesco went ahead with the scheme, which will have ended the provision of three hours’ free parking, something which the supermarket giant had agreed when getting planning permission for their store more than 30 years ago.

The loss of that amenity was feared would have a damaging impact on other businesses in the Purley district centre, many of which have struggled through the covid-19 lockdowns.

In a letter sent today by consultants, Redline Planning, to Croydon Council, Roderick MacLeod said, “We write on behalf of Tesco stores Ltd to withdraw the planning and advertisement consent applications intended to facilitate the introduction of a new car park management regime at the Tesco store in Purley.

“We also withdraw the related request to amend the terms of the S106 legal agreement which controls parking at the store.

“We are aware that the proposals have attracted a significant level of objection from local residents, which we have reviewed in detail. As a result of this, Tesco has taken the decision to maintain the existing car parking controls but undertake greater enforcement of the existing 3-hour maximum stay period. This will seek to control excessive non-customer use of the car park, particularly by individuals who commute into London from the nearby train station.”

MacLeod’s letter, which was also copied to three local councillors, continued to outline that his clients would now consider “other physical measures to deter” anti-social behaviour in their car park. The Tesco car park is another of the locations which have encountered late-night, high-speed car rallies.

“The withdrawal of these applications is without prejudice to Tesco’s ability to revisit how the car park is controlled if greater enforcement of the existing measures does not have the desired effect,” he said.

