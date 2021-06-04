Mitcham & Carshalton rugby club to host first London Pride 7s

Mitcham and Carshalton Rugby Club and the London Stags are staging the inaugural London Pride 7s tomorrow.
This will be the first tournament of its kind in south London, with clubs around the country taking part, looking to champion inclusive rugby.
More than a dozen LGBTQ+ rugby sides are taking part, including the London Stags, Kings Cross Steelers, Wessex Wyverns, Brighton and Hove Sea Serpents and Bristol Bisons.
London Pride 7s has backing from former England captain Chris Robshaw, as well as internationals James Haskell, Topsy Ojo and Simon Shaw. The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, has also been supportive.
Tournament organiser Ed Marsh said, “I am delighted the tournament is finally going ahead after so many months in limbo. Diversity in rugby is imperative, making a friendly and welcoming environment for all that want to play the game.
“Both Mitcham and Carshalton and the London Stags have put many hours of work into the tournament’s success, now finally, we are ready and can’t wait to welcome the teams.”
Earlier in the year, Mitcham and Carshalton was granted affiliate membership of International Gay Rugby, the first club in England to receive it.
Due to covid-19 restrictions, venue capacity is limited at the Poulter Park ground in Carshalton, off Peterborough Road, and entries for the tournament are full. But more details can be found on Mitcham and Carshalton RFC website.
