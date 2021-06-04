Special appeal for more black donors to aid sickle cell

People of black and mixed heritage – both new and existing donors – are invited to attend special blood donation sessions on World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, June 19, and Father’s Day, June 20, at any one of five donor centres in London, the closest of which will be at Brixton Town Hall.

Sickle cell is treated with blood transfusions and is the fastest growing genetic condition in Britain, with 15,000 existing patients and 300 babies born with sickle cell each year.

Donors from the black and mixed black communities are needed urgently as they are more likely to have Ro, the blood type needed to treat patients suffering from the complications of sickle cell disease.

Ro blood is 10 times more common in black people.

Every month more than 1,300 new donors are needed to provide not only essential treatment for sickle cell but also life-saving blood for use in emergencies, childbirth, surgery, treatment of cancer and a range of medical conditions. Each donor can save up to three lives with one donation.

The special sessions will have an extra element of celebration in addition to the customary warm and welcoming atmosphere of the donor centre. As well as giving blood, attendees will be able to pick up a DIY kit to find out their blood group.

A dedicated phone line – 0300 303 2737 – has been set up to book appointments on these sessions. Alternatively, potential donors can visit https://www.blood.co.uk/news-and-campaigns/campaigns/united-by-blood/ to find out more and book their appointment.

The sessions are part of a nationwide appeal by United by Blood, a coalition comprising social organisations African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust, Black Mums Upfront and Cell Fe For Life, supported by NHS Blood and Transplant, in memory of Evan Nathan Smith – a young black man who died following a sickle cell crisis.

“It is vital that black people understand the growing need from within our own community for ethnically matched blood and that they feel comfortable coming to donate,” said Colin Anderson from NHS Blood and Transplant.

“Sickle cell is the most common and fastest-growing genetic disorder in the UK that mainly affects black people, and many patients rely on regular blood transfusions to help treat and prevent the painful symptoms and complications. These patients require blood that is more closely matched, and this is most likely to come from a donor of the same ethnicity.

“There is a rise in black people donating blood, but we urgently need more to become regular donors.

“Donation is quick and easy. Safety at collection centres is our No1 priority, so people need have no worries about that. During the pandemic we have taken extra precautions including spacing donors out, extra cleaning, wearing of masks and temperature checks. Coming out of lockdown measures, we will continue to do what is needed to protect donors and staff.”

Dates and venues of the special sessions:

Saturday June 19 (World Sickle Cell Awareness Day)

Westfield Shepherd’s Bush Donor Centre (first floor), Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 7GF

Westfield Stratford Blood Donor Centre (lower ground floor), Stratford City, E20 1EJ

London West End Blood Donor Centre, 26 Margaret Street, W1W 8NB

Sunday June 20 (Father’s Day)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, N17

Brixton – Lambeth Town Hall, 1 Brixton Hill, SW2 1RW

