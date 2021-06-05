Community builders ask locals what kind of homes they want

Crystal Palace Community Land Trust is asking people who live or work in and around Crystal Palace to complete a housing needs survey, with a chance for a £50 prize.

The survey launch follows the shocking reports of slum conditions in council flats on Regina Road in South Norwood. Crystal Palace Community Land Trust hopes that the survey will help it better understand the range of local housing issues.

The results of the survey will be put to local politicians and will influence the Trust’s first project at The Lawns, SE19, where it is aiming to build ecohomes that are as affordable as possible.

Crystal Palace Community Land Trust is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to steward land to provide affordable homes, workspace and other community assets. In 2019, CPCLT won a competition run by Croydon Council to develop a 100 per cent affordable housing project on a site on The Lawns.

Announcing the Trust’s housing need survey, Chris Axon, the chair of CPCLT, said, “We have plenty of dry data showing the need for more affordable homes in and around Crystal Palace. But we want to hear your stories to understand the sort of homes we really need in the area.

“Crystal Palace Community Land Trust is owned and run by local people, volunteering their time to try and provide more affordable homes. Anyone who lives or works in Crystal Palace can join as a member, get involved and influence our decision-making.

“We’ve been working with local schools, churches and community groups to shape our first project, and hope local people will respond to this survey.”

The survey can be completed online by clicking here.

