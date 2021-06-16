Croydon business badly damaged in alleged fire-bomb attack

At least three fire engines and an estimated 60 police were called out just before 9am today after an alleged fire-bombing attack on a business close to Ikea off the Purley Way.

First reports from eye witnesses at the scene suggest that no one has been hurt, although there has been extensive damage to a building and a vehicle.

Hydro Cleansing Ltd, with its head office on Beddington Farm Road, made the emergency call at 8.45am.

It is suggested that this is not the first attack to have been made against this company.

According to an eye-witness account, there were around 30 people in the building at the time of the attack.

“It was a deliberate attack of trying to burn the building… petrol thrown against the back door [and] inside the excavator.”

It is claimed that the person responsible, who was still on the scene when the emergency services arrived, told police that they were owed £3,000 by the company.

A spokesman for Hydro Cleansing Ltd denied that any such debts existed.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for a comment.

It is claimed that this is just the latest malicious attack against the business in recent months, with the offices having suffered tens of thousands of pounds of damage in the past 18 months.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

