Trinity sixth-former lands role in Netflix’s latest teen series

Will Hardy, a sixth-former at Trinity School, has been cast in Heartstopper, an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels which is to be screened by Netflix.

Hardy was selected after an open audition in which 10,000 young actors took part, according to a report on the Shirley private school’s website.

Oseman, now 26, was something of a teen star herself, securing her first publishing deal at 17 and had her first novel, Solitaire, published in 2014 after a publishing bidding war.

Heartstopper started out as a webcomic in 2016, was self-published in 2018 before being more conventionally published by Hachette a year later. In January, Oseman announced that her work had been bought up by Netflix for an eight-part live action series.

She will write the screenplay, with Euros Lyn – who has worked previously on Doctor Who and Sherlock – directing.

Heartstopper follows teens Nick and Charlie, who meet at an all-boys grammar school and become fast friends despite being very different.

“We’ve found an incredibly talented group of young actors who are all super passionate about bringing this story to life,” Oseman told Deadline Hollywood.

“I’ve been able to spend lots of time with them to talk about the characters, their arcs and their importance to the story, and I know that each actor will shine.”

Patrick Walters, of See-Saw Films, said, “Heartstopper is a show that celebrates individuality, promotes acceptance and above all puts a smile on your face.

“This cast does exactly that, bringing heart, humour and complexity to their roles.”

