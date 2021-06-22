Voluntary service gets helping hand from housebuilder staff

Committed to investing in the local neighbourhoods surrounding their community in Purley, housebuilder Lifestory has joined with Royal Voluntary Service and signed up for individual members of its staff to deliver 4,000 volunteer hours this year.

The RVS provides volunteers for a range of activities, from tea stalls at major hospitals to finding steward volunteers for covid vaccination centres around the country.

Lifestory is a housebuilder encompassing three brands – Renaissance, Pegasus and Anthology, which includes the Carriages retirement apartments off Christchurch Road in Purley.

Lifestory’s Steve Bangs said, “The pandemic made us all rethink how we live and reinforced the importance of giving back to our communities.

“Royal Voluntary Service is one of the oldest national charities built on local volunteering that provides vital support to the people that need it most, both in hospitals and within the wider Purley community, a perfect fit for us.’’

Lifestory will appoint regional community champions to encourage maximum volunteer time through a series of fundraising activities and events.

“We are looking forward to working with Lifestory as a partner to deliver valuable work in their local communities,” said Sam Ward, RVS’s deputy CEO.

“It’s always refreshing to work in collaboration with an organisation that shares similar values to Royal Voluntary Service and see real commitment to delivering a positive legacy.’’

Esther Hunting is one of the Lifestory staff members who has started giving their time as an NHS Volunteer Responder. “Giving back some time through volunteering would really support the communities around our Lifestory homes at a time where the whole nation was in need. I work full-time and enjoy the fact that we have the flexibility to volunteer our free time with no obligation.’’

To kickstart the fundraising program, Lifestory will be hosting a Virtual Big Quiz across the organisation and a series of Vintage Tea Parties across their communities in July.

For more information about Royal Voluntary Service, visit https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/

