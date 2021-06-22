Warlingham go close in their first real rugby for 18 months

It has been a long wait, but after nearly 18 months without any serious competitive rugby, a Warlingham side finally got a chance to play on Saturday, their senior Sevens squad losing narrowly in the final of the Egham Hallowegians Sevens.

Warlingham, like most amateur sports clubs, have been hit hard by the covid-19 lockdowns. Their 2019-2020 15-a-side season stopped abruptly in February 2020, and the second wave of covid meant there’s been no action at all in 2020-2021.

But some easing of lockdown has allowed for something of a Sevens season this summer, and Warlingham’s players have grasped the opportunity with both hands.

At Egham, after winning all three of their group games, the Warlingham Wizards won their semi-final against Chobham 7-5, but fell short in the final with Reedonians, losing 19-14.

“We had a few injuries, so ran out of bodies at the end,” head coach Nick Warren said.

“We controlled the first half, but ran out of gas.”

Team captain Brad Saffery said, “We’ve only had a couple of Sevens training sessions, so the boys did really well for our first outing.

“Hopefully, we’ll improve at the next tournament which is the Surrey County Sevens at Guildford RFC on July 17.”

For mini rugby, junior rugby and the senior game, contact your local clubs here:

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

