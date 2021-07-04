Police make two arrests after Shirley teenager’s stabbing

The police have made two arrests as they investigate the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on the doorstep of his family’s home in Bracken Avenue on Shirley’s Shrublands Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The boy – named locally as “Cameron” – suffered multiple stab wounds and despite medical attention, including the Air Ambulance being called, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is being reported that the boy is the 20th teenage murder victim in London so far in 2021, most of the incidents involving fatal stabbings.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Brighton. He was later transferred to a police station in London where he was questioned.

On Saturday, detectives said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Brierley Hill, West Midlands.

The Metropolitan Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair said: “Our investigation is gathering pace.

“Although we have made our second arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific loss of a young life.”

