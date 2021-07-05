Third Age learning group ready for post-lockdown activities

By SANJANA IDNANI

As lockdown restrictions ease, Croydon’s branch of the University of the Third Age – the U3A – is restarting its group activities, including walks, garden visits and trips to sites of historical interest.

U3A is an international movement whose aims are the education and stimulation of mainly retired members of the community — those in their third “age” of life – and making lifelong learning fun.

The U3A is a non-religious and non-political organisation and membership is open to people from all religious and cultural backgrounds. Croydon’s U3A gives members the opportunity to be creative, learn new skills, get fit or try their hand at any other activity that they are interested in.

Though covid-19 disrupted the group’s in-person activities over the past year, Croydon U3A managed to move many of it activities and events online.

Croydon U3A has a summer programme that includes a treasure hunt in Central Croydon and a Zoom talk about island hopping in the Southern Atlantic.

You can view the programme, which runs from August 9 to 13, by clicking here. Advance booking is necessary for all the activities, and participants must be U3A members.

Anyone who is no longer working full-time can join the group and you don’t need any qualifications to join – just enthusiasm and a willingness to take part.

The annual membership fee – which is just £20 if you opt to have your membership materials sent via email and not by post – gives access to monthly talks, bulletins and magazines, and activities.

Click here to visit the Croydon U3A website for more information.

