Pair charged with teenager’s murder to appear in court today

Two teenagers are appearing in Bromley Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with the murder of Cameron Smith.

The police were called to Bracken Avenue in Shrublands at 0.45am last Thursday, where they attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a statement issued by Scotland Yard this morning, “detectives have charged two people with Camron’s murder and with an additional charge of robbery”.

Those charged are the 15-year-old boy who was arrested in Brighton last Friday, and an 18-year-old, named as Romain La Pierre, of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, who was arrested in the Brierley Hill area of the West Midlands on Saturday.

The first suspect cannot be named because of his age.

“Detectives continue to investigate Camron’s murder and would like to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet come forward,” the Met said.

Information can be provided by calling the incident room on 0208 721 4961 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

