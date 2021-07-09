Magic! Bodged repair gets fixed after Inside Croydon report

It was almost as if by magic.

Within a couple of hours of Inside Croydon approaching senior council figures about the latest “bodged” repairs jobs carried out by contractors in the residential blocks on Regina Road, suddenly workmen appeared in the damp and dripping wet corridor.

They removed the gaffer tape and plastic bags, properly secured the light fitting and plastered over the ceiling.

Bish! Bash! Bosh! Job’s a good ‘un.

Remarkable. And surely more than mere coincidence that this works in the council-owned block was carried out yesterday afternoon, just as iC was reporting the tenants’ growing frustration at being ignored, yet again, by their councillors and council staff.

After all, some council tenants went for four years, constantly reporting leaks into their sodden and mould-infested flats in South Norwood, with the council taking no proper action to fix the issues. But the worst-affected tenants were rehomed, albeit temporarily, within a day of broadcast journalists from ITV News contacting the propaganda department at Fisher’s Folly.

Funny that, eh?

Our report yesterday also prompted concerns about the materials which may have been used, including asbestos, in the construction of the blocks in the 1960s. The residents’ support group have included such concerns in their discussions with lawyers as they seek compensation from the usually slow-motion council.

And fed up with being ignored, including by their MP, the residents of Regina Road will be marching through the streets of South Norwood next Wednesday, and they would welcome support from other Croydon residents, and residents’ associations, who would like to see the council and their contractors take proper action for maintenance and repairs, without apparently having to wait until the media has reported on their shortcomings.

Read more: Investigation finds systemic failure and incompetence in council

Read more: ‘Why do you appear not to know the answer to anything?’

Read more: ‘Is it because the council don’t care? Where is their humanity?’

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

