The Children’s Trust sponsored walk, Tadworth, Aug 21

Step Forward for children with brain injury this August and sign up to take part in a sponsored walk to raise funds for The Children’s Trust.

The charity is calling for supporters to join them on a physical walk, starting and finishing at The Children’s Trust headquarters in Tadworth, on Saturday August 21.

Participants can choose from a five- or 10-mile walk, and The Children’s Trust says, “The whole family is welcome, whether they’re on two legs or four.”

All the charity asks is for those taking part to raise £150 as a solo entrant or £250 as a family.

“Over the last year, many of our major in-person fundraising events have been cancelled and we’ve had to rely on other ways to raise funds,” said The Children’s Trust Katie Roberts.

“We’re so excited to be launching brand new and existing events again and we can’t wait to see our wonderful supporters face to face this August. So, let’s step forward for children with brain injury and have lots of fun whilst doing it.”

To sign up to the walk for just £10, visit: https://www.thechildrenstrust.org.uk/events/step-forward-2021

