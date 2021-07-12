Police in second murder investigation after teen’s stabbing

The police have launched a second murder investigation in Croydon within barely a week, after a teenager stabbed in an altercation in Bensham Manor on Friday died in hospital last night.

The victim, who was aged 16, has yet to be identified.

The police were already investigating the murder of another 16-year-old, Camron Smith, who was stabbed on the doorstep of his family home just a couple of miles away in Shirley in the early hours of July 1. The two murders are not believed to be connected.

The latest fatal stabbing occurred at around 3pm on Friday, close to the junction of Bensham Manor Road and Swain Road, according to the Metropolitan Police, who are seeking witnesses.

“We believe the victim had been involved in an altercation in Bensham Manor Road with two males riding a moped,” said the Met’s Acting Detective Sergeant Helen Ayling.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have knowledge of this incident or who may have seen the moped or suspects concerned to come forward.

“We also need to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or security camera footage from in and around Bensham Manor Road at around 3pm on Friday afternoon.”

Last night, Jamie Audsley, a councillor for the ward, tweeted, “All thoughts and prayers with their family and friends following the tragic news that a teenager stabbed on Bensham Manor Road during Friday afternoon has sadly died.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref 4198/09jul or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

This latest murder follows the killing of Camron Smith in Shrublands a week earlier.

The police have now made a fourth arrests connected with the investigation.

Three males – aged 15, 16 and 18 – have already been charged and appeared in court.

Yesterday a man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a south London police station. He remains in custody.

