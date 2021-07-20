Whitgift care homes bring a smile back to children’s faces

Whitgift Care has announced that it is partnering with the children’s cleft charity, Smile Train UK, writes Sanjana Idnani.

Smile Train UK helps locate children who need treatment for cleft palates and provides training and financial support for local medical professionals so they can perform surgery and related care.

Around 200,000 babies are born with a cleft worldwide every year, Cleft lip and palate is the most common facial difference in the UK. More than 90 per cent of these children will die if they do not receive treatment. To tackle this issue, Smile Train has supported more than 1.5 million cleft surgeries worldwide.

The charity was picked by Whitgift Care following a vote by residents in their homes. To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Whitgift House hosted a party where residents and staff raised £500 for the charity. The money will cover the cost of at least three cleft surgeries.

The party was the first in a series of fundraising events that Whitgift Care residents, staff and their families – as well as the wider community – can take part in to raise money for Smile Train UK.

Dolores Pickersgill, the director of care at Whitgift Care, said: “We are delighted to announce Smile Train UK as our official charity partner for 2021 and look forward to giving our support to such a worthy charity.

“With cleft surgery costing as little as £150, it’s amazing to know the difference this will make to children’s lives across the world and we are delighted to be part of this.”

Ian Vallance, a director of Smile Train UK, said, “All monies raised by Whitgift Care will make an enormous difference to children globally, so we would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the care home for their continued support.”

