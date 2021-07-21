Developers given free rein from a council with no controls

Many Croydon residents feel ill-served by the council’s developer-friendly planning department while being ignored by the Town Hall’s somnolent planning enforcement team. Here, STEVE WHITESIDE examines a case in Sanderstead where developers have been given virtual free rein as the result of council incompetence

When an application was submitted in 2018 to demolish a house on The Ridge Way, a residential street off Sanderstead Road, almost 300 people objected, including several existing residents on the street.

Among other things, they were concerned that the proposed block of flats would overlook their properties and harm the road and area more generally. Croydon Council’s planning officers disagreed.

In approving planning application 18/05896/FUL (for nine flats across three or four storeys) in March 2019, the planning committee did so on what has become (to them) the “convenient” understanding that pretty much all of the “detail” would be sorted out later, by council staff alone, using their “delegated powers” when discharging various planning conditions.

It is, of course, a practice that is wide open to potential abuse, often to the detriment of existing residents.

At The Ridge Way, despite the sloping nature of the site and with no existing or proposed levels approved as part of the planning application, there was no condition attached to the permission that required those levels ever to be provided. The only means to judge (and enforce) the height of the block in relation to the adjoining properties and the road is therefore by looking at the approved elevations and sections.

Those approved drawings show the finished ground floor of the new block to be level with the pavement and with the properties either side. In fact, the properties either side were (and are still) set lower than the pavement.

From what we can see from what is already built, the finished ground floor of the new building may well sit higher than pavement level. Rather than being level with the adjacent properties, the finished ground floor of the building could be at least one metre higher.

As well as changing the view from the road and towards adjoining occupiers, such a significant difference in finished level could impact on things like accessibility and inclusivity, refuse and recycling collection and sustainable drainage. It could all be a very big deal indeed.

With the block of flats emerging from the ground, some residents have been complaining about potential non-compliance with the approved documents since April this year.

Initially, complaints were made via Sanderstead Residents Association and the ward councillors, but since May some have been writing directly to the council’s planning enforcement team, led by Robert Snodin.

On May 17, an email was sent to Snodin’s team, attaching a number of photographs. The email from a Council Tax-paying resident made a request for a member of the planning enforcement team to visit the site urgently “to investigate the non-compliant works at No 12.”

There was no response. And work continued on site.

On May 30, another email was sent to Snodin and his team at the council, attaching further photographs that showed “ the amount of direct overlooking that would take place from the new building ground floor patio doors and windows…”. That’s ground floor windows that overlook the resident’s home and garden.

There was no response. And work continued on site.

It was only after a third email, sent on June 21, that someone at the council actually got around to responding.

Council official John Penn wrote that he had only “very recently” been passed the “enquiry” to investigate.

Penn wrote, “The developer and the architect are both adamant that the current works are fully in accordance with the granted planning consent – 18/05896/FUL.

“At this moment in time I believe the works are in accordance with the approved consent.”

As statements of the bleedin’ obvious go, this is right up there. It is hardly surprising that, when asked, the developer and the architect would both claim to be building in accordance with planning permission. You would expect nothing else.

Pleading once more with the council planning enforcement team to do its job, one concerned resident replied, “The only way to really understand what is going on is for you to please visit the site and see at first-hand the unsatisfactory situation.”

There was no response. And work continued on site.

Last Friday, I emailed Snodin, who said, “When Mr Penn returns from leave on the 19th July 2021 he will need to undertake a site visit to investigate what the current situation is on site and what action might then be necessary given what is found.”

On Monday this week, Penn emailed to tell me that this “…is an on-going enforcement case and I wrote to the architect before my week’s leave.” He gave no clue as to what it was that he “wrote to the architect”, or why he was corresponding to the architect and not the developer. Nor Penn gave any clue as to how long the architect (or the developer) has been given to respond.

And work continued on site.

According to the Royal Town Planning Institute: “At its heart, the planning system relies on trust and our enforcers provide the backbone of this trus t – trust that those who flout our planning laws (and often other laws at the same time) will be brought to account; trust that those who strive for high quality will not be undermined by those who would deliver ill-planned and ill-designed development; and trust that planning will deliver what is promised.” Now wouldn’t that be nice, for once?

Having recently looked at what has been built so far at 12 The Ridge Way, a local builder has suggested that the only way to put things “right” is to demolish what has been built so far and start all over again. But by this morning, Croydon Council “planning enforcement” has still to make contact regarding any plans they may have to visit the site.

The Ridge Way is little more than two miles from the council’s offices, less than a 10-minute drive away. If they preferred, they could always take the 412 or 403 bus.

Of course, the danger of actually making a visit to The Ridge Way is that the council officials might just see the glaringly obvious. I say might, because history shows that with the council’s planning enforcement officers, this is most definitely not a given.

Meanwhile, work continues on site.

