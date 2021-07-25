Croydon libraries’ 2021 summer reading challenge has a “Wild World Heroes” theme, focusing on making a difference to the environment.

The challenge asks children aged between four and 11 to visit their local library (in the few hours when it is actually open), and borrow and read at least six books of their choice by September 11.

“Following a very difficult year”, according to council cabinet member Oliver “Shit Show” Lewis, and he should know, the summer reading challenge “is a great opportunity for children to catch up a little and build their reading skills”.

Working out whether Lewis has closed their local library or the branch’s reduced hours of opening could prove to be an extra challenge for Croydon’s children.

Children who join the reading challenge will receive a poster which shows a map of “Wilderville”. Once they finish reading a book they can collect stickers which will transform different sections of the poster.

Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a medal and certificate.

This year’s challenge has been created with the World Wild Fund for Nature and will feature lots of nature-themed books with plenty of ideas for taking care of the environment.

According to the council’s propaganda department, “Once again all 13 of our libraries will be taking part in the event and children can sign up for free and collect their posters and stickers.” As at the time of publication, and as council officials issuing press releases really ought to know, four of Croydon’s 13 public libraries remain closed.

Children can also join the challenge online. Find out more by visiting wildworldheroes.org.uk.

To find out more about this year’s challenge, visit the council’s website by clicking here.

